Nithya Menen Rubbishes Rumours Of Declining Karnam Malleshwari Biopic Offer

Nithya Menen And Karnam Malleshwari Project

Well now, the actress has rubbished the rumour of rejecting the project while interacting with Pinkvilla. She was quoted as saying, "That's absolutely untrue. I have never got an offer like that before."

When asked if she would be wanting to do the Karnam Malleshwari project if offered, Nithya said, "I don't think I would suit it at all. Who would approach someone like me to play her? A biopic is a very important thing..you need to look like that person, you can't just cast any actor in a biopic, the actor should have physical resemblance..so I don't think they would approach me either."

Nithya Menon’s The Iron Lady

Interestingly, she also talked about her Jayalalithaa biopic titled The Iron Lady being compared with Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi. Nithya said that she had asked the director of the film, Priyadarshini if they should continue with the movie, after she heard about Kangana's project. "I asked the director when I got to know about it. I said what do you want to do..it looks like there's another film coming up..do you still want to do this..She said she wanted to do it because of her personal reason. She is extremely fond of her. She has interacted with her (Jayalalithaa) for a couple of times. She said let them do it..we will also do it.. I said that's a great way to look at it. Our film is structured slightly different from what they (Makers of Thalaivi) have structured", she said. Well, we are excited for the project. What do you think? Tell us in the comment section.

Cast And Crew Of Iron Lady

On a related note, the title logo of The Iron Lady was unveiled by ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss on his Twitter handle. The director of the film Priyadarshini had earlier confirmed that the film will have MGR, Karunanidhi, and Sasikala, the three characters who played a major role in the late CM's life. The highly-anticipated biopic is bankrolled by Paper Tale Pictures.