Nithya Menen To Share Screen Space With Dhanush

Nithya Menen is currently enjoying all the praises coming her way for her splendid performance in Mysskin's Psycho. The movie came out on January 24 and impressed the critics big time. Soon everyone on Twitter started raving about the film and now it's safe to say that the psychological thriller is definitely a must-watch.

While Psycho is still running in theatres, Nithya Menen has already wrapped up shooting for another project. Her untitled Telugu film has been helmed by the first time director Ani Sasi and also stars Ashok Selvan and Ritu Varma in key roles. But that's not the reason why we are talking about Menen.

What has really got us excited is the fact that the talented actress has also signed a film starring Dhanush in the lead. Yes, you heard that right. It's the first time that she is teaming up with the Maari actor and we are pretty sure together they will create on the big screen. Without divulging any details about the film, Nithya confirmed the news while talking to a leading daily.

She told Hindustan Times, "This is easily the most exciting phase of my career. I have some really interesting projects lined up this year. One among them is a film with Dhanush. Right now, I can confirm I'm part of the project but can't reveal more information." Apparently, Nithya will start shooting for Dhanush starrer from June or July.

That's not all! Nithya will also be seen in the second season of the Hindi web series Breathe which will feature Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. As for the Jayalalithaa biopic, well that movie is also happening and hasn't been canned. It's in the pre-production stage at the moment. Titled The Iron Lady, the biopic will be directed by Priyadarshini and is reportedly expected to go on floors by end of this year.

