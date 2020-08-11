Not Mahesh Babu, But Suriya Or Karthi To Star In Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Next?

Not too long ago, media reports claimed that Lokesh Kanagaraj might direct a bilingual project with Mahesh Babu as the lead. The Tamil fans of the Superstar were highly excited with the news and were awaiting an update from the makers on his 45th birthday. Well, looks like the fans will have to wait longer as the project is not happening in near future.

It is also said that the director is prepping for a bilingual (Tamil and Telugu) project which might be made with either Suriya or Karthi as the lead. Grapevine suggests that the movie might be a sequel to his 2019 film Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead role. It is to be noted that a dubbed Telugu version of the film was also made available to stream on OTT platform Aha for the audience. As per buzz, SR Prabhu and Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll the project in Tamil and Telugu respectively. It is said that Lokesh Kanagaraj has been paid Rs 1.5 crore in advance for the big-budget film. Well, we will have to wait and watch until an official confirmation is made by the makers about the film.

On a related note, the director is currently awaiting the release of his film with Vijay titled Master. The movie touted to be an action-thriller was earlier slated to be released on April 9, 2020, but the sudden COVID-19 outbreak poured cold water on the makers' plan. The release of Master has now been postponed indefinitely, and has zero chances of getting released on OTT platforms as per the makers.

The highly-anticipated film will also feature Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal. The Vijay-starrer is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio.

