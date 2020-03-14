    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Not Nayanthara, Aditi Rao Hydari Bags Chennai Times Most Desirable Women 2019; Here’s The Full List

      By
      |

      South diva Aditi Rao Hydari has beaten the likes of Aishwarya Rajesh, Amala Paul, Nayanthara, and Malavika Mohanan to become the Chennai Times Most Desirable Women of 2019. The actress took to her twitter handle to thank her fans for the support. She wrote, "Thank you rockstar fans! This is all you! Sooo thrilled A very very special thank you to @ChennaiTimeTOI Lots of Love." (sic)

      Aditi Rao Hydari

      Aditi, who started her career in Mollywood with 2006 movie Prajapathi, has proved her mettle with her performances in Padmaavat and Sammohanam. With regards to work, the actress is gearing up for the star-studded Maniratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

      Following her on the second spot is Aishwarya Rajesh, who had topped the list in 2018. Interestingly, Amala Paul, who had bagged the 20th position last year, is on the third position. South's Lady Superstar Nayanthara has gone down to fourth position after ranking second in 2018.

      Well, the other female celebrities who made it to the list are:

      5. Malavika Mohanan

      6. Keerthy Suresh

      7. Samantha Akkineni

      8. Athulya Ravi

      9. Yashika Aannand

      10. Sameea Bangera

      11. Raiza Wilson

      12. Rakul Preet Singh

      13. Kajal Aggarwal

      14. Srinidhi Shetty

      15. Nakshathra Nagesh

      16. Trisha

      17. Taapsee Pannu

      18. Anu Kreethy Vas

      19. Priya Bhavani Shankar

      20. Chinmayi Sripada

      The other achievers, who are on the list, are Nivetha Peturaj on 21, Sai Pallavi on 22, Raashi Khanna on 23, Tamannaah on 24, Andrea Jeremiah on 25, etc.

      Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao & Kajal Aggarwal Team Up For Hey Sinamika: The Project Starts Rolling!

      Read more about: aditi rao hydari nayanthara
      Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 15:13 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X