Not Nayanthara, Aditi Rao Hydari Bags Chennai Times Most Desirable Women 2019; Here’s The Full List

South diva Aditi Rao Hydari has beaten the likes of Aishwarya Rajesh, Amala Paul, Nayanthara, and Malavika Mohanan to become the Chennai Times Most Desirable Women of 2019. The actress took to her twitter handle to thank her fans for the support. She wrote, "Thank you rockstar fans! This is all you! Sooo thrilled A very very special thank you to @ChennaiTimeTOI Lots of Love." (sic)

Thank you rockstar fans! This is all you!

Soooo thrilled ♥💃🏻

A very very special thank you to @ChennaiTimesTOI

Lots of love ♥ https://t.co/63RUenKW1s — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) March 14, 2020

Aditi, who started her career in Mollywood with 2006 movie Prajapathi, has proved her mettle with her performances in Padmaavat and Sammohanam. With regards to work, the actress is gearing up for the star-studded Maniratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

Following her on the second spot is Aishwarya Rajesh, who had topped the list in 2018. Interestingly, Amala Paul, who had bagged the 20th position last year, is on the third position. South's Lady Superstar Nayanthara has gone down to fourth position after ranking second in 2018.

Well, the other female celebrities who made it to the list are:

5. Malavika Mohanan

6. Keerthy Suresh

7. Samantha Akkineni

8. Athulya Ravi

9. Yashika Aannand

10. Sameea Bangera

11. Raiza Wilson

12. Rakul Preet Singh

13. Kajal Aggarwal

14. Srinidhi Shetty

15. Nakshathra Nagesh

16. Trisha

17. Taapsee Pannu

18. Anu Kreethy Vas

19. Priya Bhavani Shankar

20. Chinmayi Sripada

The other achievers, who are on the list, are Nivetha Peturaj on 21, Sai Pallavi on 22, Raashi Khanna on 23, Tamannaah on 24, Andrea Jeremiah on 25, etc.

