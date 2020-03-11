    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Not Suriya, But Vetrimaaran Is Joining Hands With Soori For His Next!

      By
      |

      Vetrimaaran, the National award-winning filmmakers is unarguably one of the most sought-after talents of the Tamil cinema industry. Recently, it was reported that the Asuran director is all set to team up with Nadippin Nayakan Suriya, for his upcoming directorial venture. But now, the reports suggest that the Suriya-Vetrimaaran project will not happen soon.

      As per the latest updates, the talented filmmaker is not teaming with the Soorarai Pottru actor but is joining hands with the popular comedian Soori, for his next directorial venture. If the reports are to be believed, Vetrimaaran is collaborating with Soori for a project which is based on the novel Ajnabi, written by Meeran Mitheen.

      The untitled project revolves around the story of the youngsters who lead a lonely life in countries like the UAE for the sake of their families. The makers are reportedly planning to make an official announcement on the project, once they finalize the title, rest of the star cast and technical crew.

      Not Suriya, But Vetrimaaran Is Joining Hands With Soori For His Next!

      However, the sources suggest that Suriya-Vetrimaaran project is not shelved. The project is delayed currently due to the busy schedule of the Soorarai Pottru actor. According to the sources, the Asuran director is planning to kickstart the Suriya project immediately after he completes the Soori starrer.

      If the reports are to be believed, Vetrimaaran's Suriya project is based on the renowned novel Vaadivaasal, which is written by CS Chellappa. The movie revolves around the story of a young man who takes revenge on a bull that killed his father. The story, which is narrated in the backdrop of Jallikattu, is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, under the banner V Creations.

      Also Read:

      Not Vikram, Suriya's Cobra First Look Poster Goes Viral: Fans Thrilled!

      Kutti Story: The First Single Of Vijay's Master Crosses 30 Million Views!

      Read more about: suriya vetrimaaran soori asuran
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X