Not Suriya, But Vetrimaaran Is Joining Hands With Soori For His Next!

Vetrimaaran, the National award-winning filmmakers is unarguably one of the most sought-after talents of the Tamil cinema industry. Recently, it was reported that the Asuran director is all set to team up with Nadippin Nayakan Suriya, for his upcoming directorial venture. But now, the reports suggest that the Suriya-Vetrimaaran project will not happen soon.

As per the latest updates, the talented filmmaker is not teaming with the Soorarai Pottru actor but is joining hands with the popular comedian Soori, for his next directorial venture. If the reports are to be believed, Vetrimaaran is collaborating with Soori for a project which is based on the novel Ajnabi, written by Meeran Mitheen.

The untitled project revolves around the story of the youngsters who lead a lonely life in countries like the UAE for the sake of their families. The makers are reportedly planning to make an official announcement on the project, once they finalize the title, rest of the star cast and technical crew.

However, the sources suggest that Suriya-Vetrimaaran project is not shelved. The project is delayed currently due to the busy schedule of the Soorarai Pottru actor. According to the sources, the Asuran director is planning to kickstart the Suriya project immediately after he completes the Soori starrer.

If the reports are to be believed, Vetrimaaran's Suriya project is based on the renowned novel Vaadivaasal, which is written by CS Chellappa. The movie revolves around the story of a young man who takes revenge on a bull that killed his father. The story, which is narrated in the backdrop of Jallikattu, is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, under the banner V Creations.

