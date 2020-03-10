Not Suriya, But Vetrimaaran Is Joining Hands With Soori For His Next!

Vetrimaaran, the National award-winning filmmakers is unarguably one of the most sought-after talents of the Tamil cinema industry. Recently, it was reported that the Asuran director is all set to team up with Nadippin Nayakan Suriya, for his upcoming directorial venture. But now, the reports suggest that the Suriya-Vetrimaaran project will not happen soon.

As per the latest updates, the talented filmmaker is not teaming with the Soorarai Pottru actor but is joining hands with the popular comedian Soori, for his next directorial venture. If the reports are to be believed, Vetrimaaran is collaborating with Soori for a project which is based on the novel Ajnabi, written by Meeran Mitheen.

The untitled project revolves around the story of the youngsters who lead a lonely life in countries like the UAE for the sake of their families. The makers are reportedly planning to make an official announcement on the project, once they finalize the title, rest of the star cast and technical crew.