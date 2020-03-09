Not Vikram, Suriya’s Cobra First Look Poster Goes Viral: Fans Thrilled!

Suriya's fan-made first look poster of Cobra has gone viral. In the poster, the actor is seen in ten different looks from his previous films namely Singham, NGK, 24, Aadhavan, 7aum Arivu, Ghajini, Perazhagan, Massu Engiru Masilamani, and Vaaranam Aayiram. Each of his characters from his hit films have been titled action, dream, dedication, romantic, villain, getups, multi-talented and firey. The Suriya's version of Cobra first look has been loved by netizens, leaving a few puzzled at the same time. Some have also asked the editor of the viral picture to edit the Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith's version of Cobra first look.

Meanwhile, Suriya has launched the first single from Soorarai Pottru today. The Mannurunda lyrical video has garnered positive response from the audience. The movie helmed by Sudha Kongara is expected to hit the screens on May 1, 2020. Also, his next film Aruvaa, directed by Hari, is expected to release on Diwali this year.

Talking about Vikram's Cobra, the first look had garnered a tremendous response from the audience. Cobra will have KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead and Teejay, Anand Raj, Mirnalini Ravi, KS Ravikumar and Mamukkoya in supporting roles. The movie will star former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, marking his acting debut. The much-anticipated movie will be released in April 2020.

