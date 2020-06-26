Oomai Vizhigal Film Editor G Jayachandran Is No More

Renowned film editor G Jayachandran breathed his last on June 25 (Thursday) in Chennai. He was 58, and had reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. He began his career with the 1986 crime action film Oomai Vizhigal starring Vijayakant and Arun Pandiyan. He has collaborated with Vijayakanth in several movies which includes Maanagara Kaaval, Bharathan and Captain Prabhakaran among others.

The actor took to his social media handle to express his condolences. "It may not be an exaggeration to say that the time I worked with Jayachandran was a golden era. He was a very talented person, and his death is a loss to the film industry", Vijayakanth wrote.

Jayachandran had also produced a few films like Manidha Dharmam and Thanga Pappa. He has almost worked in 150 films with Sathya Vaakku, Oomai Vizhigal and Thaai Naadu being few of his major hits. Celebrities from the film industry showered condolences to the late editor's family on social media. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

