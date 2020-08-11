Oops! Meera Mitun Makes BIG Blunder In Tweet To Kerala CM; Twitterati Are Not In Mood To Spare Her

Self-proclaimed model and political activist Meera Mitun has again come in the radar of trolls. However, it's not for her comments against Kollywood celebs but her political knowledge.

Recently, Meera Mitun expressed her request to take action against business entrepreneur Ajit Ravi, who allegedly harassed her for the past two years through Joe Michael. Well, the tweet caught everyone's attention as she mistakenly tagged Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa as Kerala CM.

Meera Mitun tweeted, "Respected Kerala CM @BSYBJP A buissness entrepreneur Mr.Ajit Ravi is giving enormous harassment to me past 2yrs through a criminal Joe Michael.I would ask ur help because @CMOTamilNadu doesn't take any action,since Mr.Ajit belongs to Kerala , I request for an enquiry commission." (sic)

After seeing this tweet, Twitterati started raising questions over her lack of political knowledge. They also trolled her for making such a big blunder in the tweet, despite being a self-proclaimed political activist.

"See..she is complaining to karnataka cm about the person who belongs to kerala."

"Kerala CM Yediyurappa."

"Tagged Karnataka chief minister in place of Kerala chief minister."

"For ur kind information it tagging the wrong person the person u hv tagged is CM of karnataka who is currently in hospital plz don't trouble him he has got better things to take care."

On a related note, Meera Mitun was in the news for slamming actors like Vijay and Suriya. Vijay's fan club filed a police complaint against her. After their complaint, Bharathiraja also condemned Meera Mitun's act. She also responded to Bharathiraja's statement and asked him about the partiality happening in Kollywood with regard to gender.

