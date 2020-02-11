Oru Kutti Kathai: First Single From Thalapathy Vijay’s Master To Be Out On This Date

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Master's first single Oru Kutti Kathai's release date is out! The makers shared the release date on Twitter.

XB Film Creators took to Twitter and wrote, "Oru kutti kathai sollatuma? The much expected Master Single track is releasing on February 14th, 5pm 🥰Happy ahh? "

Oru kutti kathai sollatuma?



The much expected Master Single track is releasing on February 14th, 5pm 🥰



Happy ahh? 😎#OruKuttiKathai #MasterSingle #Master pic.twitter.com/s8Bz6P20I1 — XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) February 11, 2020

Well, the song is releasing on Valentine's Day at 5 pm and fans can't wait to watch it.

Vijay's Master is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles while Anthony Varghese, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj essay supporting roles.

The soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The cinematography and editing will be handled by Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj respectively.

Master is scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020, in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Also Read : Thalapathy 65: Vijay's Upcoming Film To Release Next Year On THIS Date!