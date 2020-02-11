    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Oru Kutti Kathai: First Single From Thalapathy Vijay’s Master To Be Out On This Date

      By
      |

      Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Master's first single Oru Kutti Kathai's release date is out! The makers shared the release date on Twitter.

      XB Film Creators took to Twitter and wrote, "Oru kutti kathai sollatuma? The much expected Master Single track is releasing on February 14th, 5pm 🥰Happy ahh? "

      Well, the song is releasing on Valentine's Day at 5 pm and fans can't wait to watch it.

      Master

      Vijay's Master is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles while Anthony Varghese, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj essay supporting roles.

      The soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The cinematography and editing will be handled by Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj respectively.

      Master is scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020, in Tamil and Telugu languages.

      Also Read : Thalapathy 65: Vijay's Upcoming Film To Release Next Year On THIS Date!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X