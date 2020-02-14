    For Quick Alerts
      Oru Kutti Kathai Song From Master To Be Out Today At 5 PM 

      Vijay starrer Tamil film Master's first single Oru Kutti Kathai song is all set to release today at 5 pm. The excitement for the song is on a high level as it's been sung by none other than Thalapathy Vijay.

      The song has been composed by Kolaveri Di fame, Anirudh Ravichander. Interestingly, the album marks the reunion of Thalapathy and Anirudh after their hit Kaththi.

      Oru Kutti Kathai

      Sharing this delightful information on Twitter, Anirudh Ravichander shared a tweet on Thursday evening. He wrote, "Nanba, get your 🎧 and 📢 ready! #KuttiStory #KuttiKathai is reaching you tomorrow at 5pm ! 😎 #Master #MasterSingle #KuttiStory #1daytogoforKuttiKathai Thalapathy @actorvijay sir special!"

      Earlier, Vijay has sung famous songs like Verithanam from Bigil, Vangana Vanakangana from Thalaiva, Google Google from Thuppaki and others. Notably, Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in the Vijay-starrer Master.

      Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay recently joined the sets of Master in Neyveli, after missing the shoot for a couple of days, due to IT raid at his house in Chennai. Master also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shantanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das in pivotal roles.

      Master is all set to be released on April 9, 2020.

      Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
