Oru Kutti Kathai Song: Master Vijay Teaches Us How To Stay Happy

Vijay starrer Tamil film Master's first single Oru Kutti Kathai song is finally out and as expected it's outstanding. The excitement for the song was on a high level as it's been sung by none other than Thalapathy Vijay.

Oru Kutti Kathai's perfect beats will make you groove and feel happy. Vijay's voice beautiful and Arunraja Kamaraj's catchy lyrics teaches us to stay happy in a short span of life. The song has been composed by Kolaveri Di fame, Anirudh Ravichander.

Interestingly, the album marks the reunion of Thalapathy and Anirudh after their hit Kaththi.

Anirudh Ravichander shared an announcement tweet on Thursday evening. He wrote, "Nanba, get your 🎧 and 📢 ready! #KuttiStory #KuttiKathai is reaching you tomorrow at 5pm ! 😎 #Master #MasterSingle #KuttiStory #1daytogoforKuttiKathai Thalapathy @actorvijay sir special!"

Earlier, Vijay has sung famous songs like Verithanam from Bigil, Vangana Vanakangana from Thalaiva, Google Google from Thuppaki and others. Notably, Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in the Vijay-starrer Master.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay recently joined the sets of Master in Neyveli, after missing the shoot for a couple of days, due to IT raid at his house in Chennai. Master also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shantanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das in pivotal roles.

Master is all set to be released on April 9, 2020.