Paava Kadhaigal Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Netflix's first Tamil anthology film Paava Kadhaigal released today (December 18, 2020). Helmed by talented directors Sudha Kongara, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vignesh Shivan and Vetrimaaran, the film has become the latest victim of piracy.

Paava Kadhaigal, which revolves around complex relationships of life, has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites. The film has been garnering an impressive response from netizens and movie buffs.

Talking about the film, Paava Kadhaigal is divided into 4 short film segments with titles including Thangam, Vaanmagal, Love Panna Uttranum and Oor Iravu. Though the film was earlier rumoured to be a Tamil adaptation of the Hindi anthology film Lust Stories, it was later reported that the film will be based completely on original content. Paava Kadhaigal's teaser and trailer released on November 7 and December 3 were highly appreciated by the netizens for its unconventional theme and never-seen-before storytelling.

Backed by Ashi Dua, Rhea Kongara, Ronnie Screwvala and Avinash Viswanathan, the film features an ensemble cast including Kalki Koechlin, Anjali, Sai Pallavi, Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj, Simran, Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Jaffer Sadiq.

