Padma Lakshmi Gives Befitting Reply To Haters Who Trolled Her For Not Wearing Bra

The lockdown due to Novel Coronavirus is indeed making people creative. Ever since the nationwide lockdown began, celebrities are engaging themselves in various activities such as cooking, dancing, singing and so on. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is, Chennai-born American actress Padma Lakshmi, who has engaged herself into cooking and sharing videos of herself on social media.

But shockingly, Padma Lakshmi has recently been trolled for her choice of clothes in one of her cooking videos. In the video, Padma Lakshmi had worn a sleeveless green outfit and was explaining the recipe of Chicken Tagine. Her outfit didn't go well with a few people, as they trolled her for not wearing a bra and called her 'immoral'.

Annoyed with trolls, Padma Lakshmi gave a befitting reply to her haters by posting another video with a witty caption. She wrote, "I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I'm wearing two today. But seriously, let's not police women's bodies in 2020 ok." (sic)

Padma Lakshmi has always been voicing her opinion on many things. She had once stated during Emmy's red carpet that the female body is beautiful in its natural state.

The actress hosts the popular US cooking show, Top Chef. Padma Lakshmi was also featured in Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Boom and The Mistress of Spices alongside Aishwarya Rai.