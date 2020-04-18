    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Padma Lakshmi Gives Befitting Reply To Haters Who Trolled Her For Not Wearing Bra

      By
      |

      The lockdown due to Novel Coronavirus is indeed making people creative. Ever since the nationwide lockdown began, celebrities are engaging themselves in various activities such as cooking, dancing, singing and so on. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is, Chennai-born American actress Padma Lakshmi, who has engaged herself into cooking and sharing videos of herself on social media.

      But shockingly, Padma Lakshmi has recently been trolled for her choice of clothes in one of her cooking videos. In the video, Padma Lakshmi had worn a sleeveless green outfit and was explaining the recipe of Chicken Tagine. Her outfit didn't go well with a few people, as they trolled her for not wearing a bra and called her 'immoral'.

      Padma Lakshmi

      Annoyed with trolls, Padma Lakshmi gave a befitting reply to her haters by posting another video with a witty caption. She wrote, "I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I'm wearing two today. But seriously, let's not police women's bodies in 2020 ok." (sic)

      View this post on Instagram

      (I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today 😂) But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?

      A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on Apr 13, 2020 at 5:18pm PDT

      Padma Lakshmi has always been voicing her opinion on many things. She had once stated during Emmy's red carpet that the female body is beautiful in its natural state.

      Also Read : Supermodel Padma Lakshmi Mistaken For Priyanka Chopra; Gives A Witty Reply!

      The actress hosts the popular US cooking show, Top Chef. Padma Lakshmi was also featured in Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Boom and The Mistress of Spices alongside Aishwarya Rai.

      Read more about: padma lakshmi
      Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 12:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X