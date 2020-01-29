Pattas Box Office Final Collections: The Dhanush Starrer Ends Up As A Profitable Venture!

Pattas, the Dhanush starring mass entertainer has finally completed its lifetime run at the box office. The movie, which is directed by Durai Senthilkumar, features Dhanush in a double role. Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada appears as the female leads in Pattas, which was released on January 15, Wednesday, as a Pongal special release.

The Dhanush starrer, which revolves around the ancient martial arts form Adimurai, earned mixed reviews from both the audiences and critics. Despite having a unique theme, Pattas failed to impress the audiences with its cliche narrative and characters that have nothing new to offer. However, the Durai Senthilkumar directorial earned the one-time-watch tag, which helped it in emerging as a profitable venture.

Read the Pattas box office final collection report and details of other business collections here...