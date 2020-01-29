    For Quick Alerts
      Pattas Box Office Final Collections: The Dhanush Starrer Ends Up As A Profitable Venture!

      By
      |

      Pattas, the Dhanush starring mass entertainer has finally completed its lifetime run at the box office. The movie, which is directed by Durai Senthilkumar, features Dhanush in a double role. Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada appears as the female leads in Pattas, which was released on January 15, Wednesday, as a Pongal special release.

      The Dhanush starrer, which revolves around the ancient martial arts form Adimurai, earned mixed reviews from both the audiences and critics. Despite having a unique theme, Pattas failed to impress the audiences with its cliche narrative and characters that have nothing new to offer. However, the Durai Senthilkumar directorial earned the one-time-watch tag, which helped it in emerging as a profitable venture.

      Read the Pattas box office final collection report and details of other business collections here...

      The Whopping Budget

      The Whopping Budget

      According to the reports from the believable sources, Dhanush's Pattas has been made with a whopping collection of 37.5 Crores. The movie is produced by Senthil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, for Sathya Jyothi Films.

      The Lifetime Box Office Collections

      The Lifetime Box Office Collections

      Pattas has reportedly made a lifetime collection of Rs. 28.05 crore at the worldwide box office.

      Here is the area/language-wise breakdown

      Tamil Nadu: Rs. 16 crore

      Kerala: Rs. 80 lakh

      Karnataka: Rs. 1 crore

      Overseas: Rs. 3 crore

      Hindi version: Rs. 6 crore

      Telugu version: Rs. 1.25 crore

      The Pre-Release Business

      The Pre-Release Business

      According to the trade experts, the Durai Senthilkumar directorial has made a total collection of Rs. 18.4 crore from its pre-release business.

      Here's the breakdown:

      Satellite rights (bagged by Sun TV): Rs. 8.5 crore

      Digital streaming rights (bagged by Amazon Prime): Rs. 8.5 crore

      Audio rights: Rs. 1.4 crore

      The Total Lifetime Collections

      The Total Lifetime Collections

      The Dhanush starrer has thus made a total collection of Rs. 46.45 crore from its lifetime run at the box office, and the pre-release business.

      The Final Verdict

      The Final Verdict

      Thus, Pattas, which was made with a budget of Rs. 37.5 crore has ended up as a profitable venture for its makers.

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
