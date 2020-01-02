Pattas Release Date Announced; The Dhanush Starrer To Hit Theatres During Pongal Season!

Dhanush is set to kick-start the new year with his upcoming movie Pattas, which will be reaching the screens in January itself. Amidst all the rumours, the makers of the film had conveyed recently that the film will be hitting theatres during the Pongal season itself. Now, the team has also announced the exact release date of the movie. According to reports, Pattas will be hitting the big screens on January 16, 2020.

Well, it means that Pattas won't have a direct face-off with the Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, which will reach the theatres a week earlier. Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that both the movies might hit theatres in the same week. Reportedly, Darbar has been scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, 2020.

As of now, Darbar and Pattas are the only two major Tamil movies that will be in theatres during the upcoming festival season. Pattas, which has been directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar is expected to be a complete entertainer. The actor and the director had previously teamed up for the film Kodi, which had hit theatres in 2016.

The songs of the movie have already emerged as huge hits. Chill Bro song was the first one to hit the online circuits and the peppy number sung by Dhanush turned out to be an instant hit among the masses. Meanwhile, the wait is on for the teaser and the trailer of the movie. It is being believed that the makers would be unveiling the promos in the upcoming days.

Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada will be seen essaying the leading ladies in this upcoming film. Nasser, Munishkanth etc., will also be seen portraying important roles in this Dhanush starrer. The film has been produced under the banner Sathyajyothi Films.