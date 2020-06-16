Penguin: 6 Mysteries You Might Have Missed In The Trailer Of The Keerthy Suresh Starrer

The psychological thriller Penguin, starring Keerthy Suresh has been creating buzz for all the right reasons. The teaser of the highly-anticipated movie was dropped on June 6 by the leading actresses of the south industries and Bollywood- Trisha, Samantha Akkineni, Manju Warrier and Taapsee Pannu. Whereas the trailer of Penguin was recently dropped by actors Mohanlal, Dhanush and Nani.

Indeed, the trailer of Penguin was everything eerie. Starting off with a spark of mystery, the dark theme of the movie combined with the compelling background score and the enigmatic location has truly kept people on the edge of the seat. Well, we bring you 6 mysterious elements you might have missed in the heart pumping trailer of Penguin.

Where is the Penguin? - In the entire trailer, we didn't see any snow or any traces of a possible Penguin. Figuring the relevance of the title, our wildest guess would be that it is some sort of symbolism and a connection between the characteristics of the aquatic bird and humans.

Horrifying sketches - We see a river of scary sketches of the killer scattered on the floor. From the look of it, resembles with a child's drawing. We wonder if the child was trying to send some encrypted messages through these sketches or if he was simply venting his anger out through those drawings.

The Umbrella Man - A masked person with a weapon to kill in the trailer is a huge and weird mystery, but a person carrying an umbrella on a day with no sign of rain or sun pampers the deepest nerves of our curiosity. We don't know why exactly the person was carrying the umbrella with him, but we know for a fact that the umbrella has some deep connection with the tragedies and the killer.

The Angel of Death? - A close look at the angel's statue located in an isolated place is shown with a dramatic effect. Is this the angel of death, signifying that the place is full of horrors and tragedy?

The Axe - The killer weapon shown in the trailer is an 'axe' and is shown multiple times. What could it be associated with? Some deep hidden truth buried in the forests?

The Mysterious Forest - Forests have mysteries of their own wherever they are found, but the one showed in this movie seems like it is holding the darkest of truths inside it. A place where several answers were buried. The surrounding fog and the darkness just add to the entire enigma.

Honestly, even we don't have the answers to these questions. To unravel these mysteries, all we can do is wait until June 19 for Amazon Prime Video to launch the movie. Or maybe, we can watch the trailer here again and try solving some of these mysteries from our end.

Here is the trailer:

Directed and written by Eashvar Karthic, the thriller has been bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj in association with Stone Beach Films and Passion Studios. The film is co-produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudan Sundaram, Jayaram.

