Penguin Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

The highly-talked about movie Penguin, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role has become the latest victim of online piracy. The psychological thriller has been leaked by the infamous piracy website, Tamilrockers. The movie, directed by Eashvar Karthic has become the second film to premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video, after Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal, and is now exclusively available for Prime members. The movie is available in three languages- Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

In the movie, Keerthy Suresh essays the role of a bereaved single mother, who is in search of her son Ajay. She sets on an adventurous journey to find the dark truth about her son and the kidnapper hidden in the dark forest. The movie also deals with the subject Stockholm syndrome, in which hostages develop a strong trust or affection towards their captors. Penguin also showcases the never-ending love of a mother for her child and the extent to which she could go to protect her children from evil.

The recent trailer of the movie gained huge appreciation from the netizens, calling it a promising venture of the National Award-winning actress. A spark of mystery with the dark theme of the movie, combined with the heart-pumping background score truly kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. The trailer was released by the top actors of the south industry- Mohanlal, Dhanush and Nani.

Written by Eashvar Karthic, the thriller has been bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudan Sundaram and Jayaram. The music of the movie is scored by Santhosh Narayanan.

