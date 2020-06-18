    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Penguin Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

      By Lekhaka
      |

      The highly-talked about movie Penguin, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role has become the latest victim of online piracy. The psychological thriller has been leaked by the infamous piracy website, Tamilrockers. The movie, directed by Eashvar Karthic has become the second film to premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video, after Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal, and is now exclusively available for Prime members. The movie is available in three languages- Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

      penguin

      In the movie, Keerthy Suresh essays the role of a bereaved single mother, who is in search of her son Ajay. She sets on an adventurous journey to find the dark truth about her son and the kidnapper hidden in the dark forest. The movie also deals with the subject Stockholm syndrome, in which hostages develop a strong trust or affection towards their captors. Penguin also showcases the never-ending love of a mother for her child and the extent to which she could go to protect her children from evil.

      The recent trailer of the movie gained huge appreciation from the netizens, calling it a promising venture of the National Award-winning actress. A spark of mystery with the dark theme of the movie, combined with the heart-pumping background score truly kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. The trailer was released by the top actors of the south industry- Mohanlal, Dhanush and Nani.

      Written by Eashvar Karthic, the thriller has been bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudan Sundaram and Jayaram. The music of the movie is scored by Santhosh Narayanan.

      Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh Nails As A Bereaved Woman In Eashvar Karthic's Directorial

      Penguin Teaser Out: Samantha, Taapsee, Trisha & Manju Together Promote Keerthy Suresh's Next Film

      Read more about: penguin keerthy suresh
      Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 19, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X