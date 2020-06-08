Penguin Teaser Out: Samantha, Taapsee, Trisha & Manju Together Promote Keerthy Suresh’s Next Film

The leading ladies of the Indian film industry - Samantha Akkineni, Taapsee Pannu, Trisha and Manju Warrier, together, released the teaser of the Keerthy Suresh's much awaited film - Penguin today.

Scheduled for its exclusive world premiere on the 19th June on Amazon Prime Video, this psychological thriller follows a mother's physical and emotional journey to save her child.

A Karthik Subbaraj, Stone Bench Films and Passion Studios production, the film's poster has already struck a chord with the audience. Amazon Prime Video shared on their social media, "A mother's worst nightmare comes true. Trailer out on June 11. #PenguinOnPrime premieres June 19 in Tamil and Telugu, with dub in Malayalam. @KeerthyOfficial @EashvarKarthic @karthiksubbaraj @kaarthekeyens @Sudhans2017."

Keerthy Suresh portrays the role of Rhythm in the movie, the single mother who sets out on an adventure to find dark truths about her son and his kidnapper hidden in a beautiful forest sprawling across acres of land. The rising superstar in South who began her career as a child actor, has delivered back to back hits across all south markets at the age of 27.

Directed by Eashvar Karthic, Penguin is a crime thriller revolving around a pregnant mother who struggles to find her lost son after 6 years and the kidnapper who changes her son into evil. Penguin is Eashvar's directorial debut which deals with strong subjects such as Stockholm syndrome, mother's love for the child and the extent she could go in order to protect her children. Penguin is also a visual treat for the audience as it is set in a serene yet enigmatic location.

The movie will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in June and will be available in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam language.