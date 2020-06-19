Penguin Twitter Review: Here’s What The Viewers Have To Say About Keerthy Suresh’s Film

Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin finally released on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Eshwar Karthic, the mystery thriller had already created a buzz amongst the masses with its trailer. Due to the lockdown, filmmakers are moving towards OTT platform to release their films, and Penguin is the second Tamil film after Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal to release on OTT platform.

Now, after the release of Penguin, netizens started sharing their thoughts about Keerthy Suresh's film on Twitter.

Read The Twitter Review Here:

urs_tharuntej @NameisTharunTej: first Day ...first show Completed on Phone Movie is Good KeerthyOfficial Mam Acting is Overall Movie is Emotional developed Thriller Movie #Penguin #PenguinReview

Rangarajan @ranga565: First half was good. But director botched up second half #PenguinReview. (pls put this punctuations in all tweets)

Krish123 @Krishna11983526: @KeerthyOfficial you are awesome.. You solely carried the emotion through out the movie.... #Penguin decent thriller with lot more emotions... Congrats for big hit in OTT #PenguinOnPrime #PenguinFDFS #PenguinReview

Sam °••= @sampath_1096: #PenguinReview:- ⭐⭐⭐½/5 @KeerthyOfficial shines throughout the film. Once again she proved that she's the best and she deserves a award. Definitely a Worth watching film during this lockdown period. Watch it with your family &enjoy❤️ #Penguin @EashvarKarthic #penguinonprime

Arjun @ArjuncyferArjun: #PenguinReview. one of the worst film I recently watched I did not expect from this from subaraj sir. I idid not get any good flims after pizza

Chethan L S @chetana_l: First half of the movie is good second half weak screenplay weak story Overall 2.5/5 #PenguinReview

