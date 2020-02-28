    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pizza Delivery Boy Shares Gayatri Sai’s Number On ‘Adult’ Groups; Tamil Actress Files Complaint

      By
      |

      Tamil actress Gayatri Sai has recently filed a complaint against a pizza delivery boy from Domino's Pizza in Teynampet all-women police station, Chennai for allegedly sharing her number on several adult groups on WhatsApp.

      Gayatri Sai

      The actress who was launched by Mani Ratnam in the film Anjali shared the details of this shocking incident on Twitter. While sharing the picture of a pizza delivery boy, Gayatri wrote, ".@dominos_india guy delivered pizza at my place in Chennai in a intoxicated state on the 9th of feb and shared my number in adult groups and a complaint is pending since ur office is yet to speak to me. I have numerous calls and WhatsApp which he has shared .please be safe all".(sic)

      Gayatri Sai accused him of sharing her number on various adult groups on WhatsApp and asked the Tamil Nadu Police by sharing the screenshot of messages exchanged between her and another person, who contacted her after getting her number on one of the adult WhatsApp groups.

      On Thursday, Gayatri confirmed that TN Police Commissioner transferred this case to women cell. She wrote, ".@DrMRaviIPS1 commisioner called and said he is transferring the case to protection under women Sir. Hope other online apps do not share our numbers. Most of our orders these days are online. The complaint is lodged in Teynampet station sir".(sic)

      The officials at the all-women station at Teynampet told Indian Express that the pizza delivery boy has been detained and the investigation is underway.

      Read more about: gayatri sai pizza
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X