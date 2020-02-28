Pizza Delivery Boy Shares Gayatri Sai’s Number On ‘Adult’ Groups; Tamil Actress Files Complaint

Tamil actress Gayatri Sai has recently filed a complaint against a pizza delivery boy from Domino's Pizza in Teynampet all-women police station, Chennai for allegedly sharing her number on several adult groups on WhatsApp.

The actress who was launched by Mani Ratnam in the film Anjali shared the details of this shocking incident on Twitter. While sharing the picture of a pizza delivery boy, Gayatri wrote, ".@dominos_india guy delivered pizza at my place in Chennai in a intoxicated state on the 9th of feb and shared my number in adult groups and a complaint is pending since ur office is yet to speak to me. I have numerous calls and WhatsApp which he has shared .please be safe all".(sic)

Gayatri Sai accused him of sharing her number on various adult groups on WhatsApp and asked the Tamil Nadu Police by sharing the screenshot of messages exchanged between her and another person, who contacted her after getting her number on one of the adult WhatsApp groups.

On Thursday, Gayatri confirmed that TN Police Commissioner transferred this case to women cell. She wrote, ".@DrMRaviIPS1 commisioner called and said he is transferring the case to protection under women Sir. Hope other online apps do not share our numbers. Most of our orders these days are online. The complaint is lodged in Teynampet station sir".(sic)

The officials at the all-women station at Teynampet told Indian Express that the pizza delivery boy has been detained and the investigation is underway.