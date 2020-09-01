Pleasant Improvement In SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Health Condition, Says SP Charan In Latest Update

SP Balasubrahmanyam is undergoing physiotherapy and exercises to strengthen his body muscles, as per the latest update (August 31, 2020) shared by son SP Charan.

Saying that the legendary singer's health condition is making a pleasant improvement, he said, "The doctors have been giving me briefs everyday about dad's health, they have showed me x-rays of dad's lungs. There is a good improvement in the lungs. Dad is doing some physiotherapy. He is doing a lot of exercises to strengthen his muscles because he has been on bed for so long. His breathing is also looking good. So there is pleasant improvement in dad's condition. He should be out of this pretty soon. I am hoping it will be very soon. We can bring him back home as soon as possible."

Watch The Video Here

In the 2-minute-37-second video, the Saroja actor also shared that his mother Savitri Balasubrahmanyam, who also tested positive for COVID-19 is recovering very well and is back home. SP Charan said, "My mom is doing well. She is recovering very well. I just wanted to inform you all that there were lot of people inquiring about my mom. Thank you all again and she is recovering very well. She is back home. She is just under some medication, otherwise she is good."

He thanked the fans and followers of SP Balasubrahmanyam for showering prayers and blessings for the latter and also requested everyone to be safe. Charan added, "From tomorrow there is going to be an unlock, rather the lockdown is going to be relaxed. Everybody please wear your masks and maintain social-distancing. It is not my place to advice, but I have seen what happened with the COVID and we don't want that. I will be praying for everyone, who has been affected by the virus."

On a related note, SP Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalised in Chennai's MGM Healthcare on August 5 with mild symptoms of COVID-19, after which his health condition started deteriorating. The 74-year-old singer is being monitored by a team of expert doctors as of now.

SP Balasubrahmanyam Is Responding To Treatment, Says Son SP Charan

Bharathiraja Gets Emotional As He Sends Good Wishes To His Dearest Friend SP Balasubrahmanyam!