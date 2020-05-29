Ponmagal Vandhal Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyotika has become the latest victim of piracy. The Tamil courtroom drama, which recently caught the attention of the people with its decision to go for an OTT release in opposition to the producers association and theatre owners of the state, has been leaked by the infamous piracy website, Tamilrockers. The movie released today on Amazon Prime Video is incessantly receiving tremendous appreciation on social media.

Featuring Jyotika in the role of an advocate, Ponmagal Vandhal revolves around a serial killer case. The movie is said to be a thriller leaving a social message behind. The legal drama also features R Parthiban, K Bhagyaraj, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan, Pratap Pothen, Subbu Panchu, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, TSR and Bijili Ramesh in pivotal roles. Directed by debutant JJ Fredrick, the movie has been bankrolled by 2D Entertainment. Govind Vasantha has composed the music, whereas Ramji has cranked the camera for the film.

Ponmagal Vandhal was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on March 27. However, the release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, which resulted in shutdown of theatres and halting of shoots for an indefinite period. Later, the makers favoured the digital release of the film rather than the theatrical release.

For the unversed, Jyothika and the producer of the film Suriya were severely criticised by the association for skipping theatrical release and opting for an OTT run. The theatre owners even threatened to boycott all future films of Suriya and his banner 2D Entertainment.

