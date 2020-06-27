Ponmagal Vandhal & Penguin Verdict: Both Films Turn Out To Be A Profitable Venture For Amazon Prime

The direct-to-OTT release is a new trend that emerged during the COVID-19 season. With several diverting their eyes from TV to phones and laptops, the film industry, especially the Tamil film industry, initiated the new trend of releasing films directly on OTT platforms. Recently, two women-centric films, Ponmagal Vandhal and Penguin became the first two films to release on Amazon Prime Video directly.

The streaming rights of the film, which were bought by the American video streaming company with a hefty amount, indeed made an impressive running. The release not only gained profit for Amazon Prime Video, but also turned out to be a good play for the producers as well.

Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyotika in the lead role is directed and written by debutant JJ Fredrick, released on the video streaming platform by battling several controversies over its release with the theatre owners of the state. The courtroom drama, which revolves around the story of an advocate (Jyotika) who fights against a chauvinistic society, turned out to be the first Tamil film to release on the platform. Bankrolled by Suriya under his production banner 2D Entertainment, the movie touched the hearts of the audience with a sensitive yet hard-hitting subject. Ponmagal Vandhal also features Bhagyaraj, Thiyagarajan, Prathap Pothen, Pandiarajan, Parthiban, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Vidya Pradeep and Subbu Panchu.

The recently released Penguin starring National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh revolves around a bereaved mother, who is in search of her missing son Ajay. The movie with a psychological- horror touch, dark theme and extremely compelling music kept people on the edge of their seats, thanks to the incredible method director Eashvar Karthic used to deliver the thriller. Bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj in association with Stone Beach Films and Passion Studios, Penguin also features Master Advaith, Madhampatty Rangaraj, Maddy, Aishwarya Ramani, and Nithya Kriupa. The film is co-produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram, Jayaram.

Ponmagal Vandhal Twitter Review: Here's What The Viewers Feel About The Jyotika Starrer!

Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh Nails As A Bereaved Woman In Eashvar Karthic's Directorial