Ponmagal Vandhal Trailer Receives Thumbs Up From Lawyers!

Amazon Prime Video released the trailer for the much-awaited Tamil courtroom drama Ponmagal Vandhal on 21st May 2020. Produced by 2D Entertainment, the legal drama features a power-packed cast that includes Jyothika, Parthiban, K. Bhagyaraj, Thyagarajan, Pratap Poten and Pandiarajan. Being the first Tamil film to premiere worldwide directly on Amazon Prime Video, Ponmagal Vandhal will be available exclusively for Prime members to stream from May 29 in more than 200 countries and territories.

Particularly, influential lawyers of the country and legal communities have hailed the trailer for its closer-to-reality depiction and thrilling courtroom storyline. Jyothika plays the character of a lawyer in the film and that is being widely appreciated as well.

Ponmagal Vandhal has been the most anticipated film. The first look of the film received a phenomenal response. The film follows the story of an honest lawyer attempting to free an innocent woman, wrongfully convicted.

Taking to their social media handles, top lawyers and legal communities poured in appreciation for the trailer of the film which released yesterday.

Lawyer Sujata Pathak wrote, "https://youtu.be/vzfe8UEJFd0 Pls watch this.... movie is based on judiciary. Perfect movie"

Advocate Haider Ajaz shares, "Tamil courtroom drama, #PonmagalVandhal. The film releases on 29th May 2020. Trailer of the movie".

Lawyer Lavin Hirani shared, "Watched the trailer of @PrimeVideoIN's highly-anticipated Tamil film #PonmagalVandhal starring #Jyothika. This courtroom drama showcases how it really is. Such great depiction.Looking forward to it! @Suriya_offl @fredrickjj".

The Law Department of Chandigarh University also appreciated the trailer and posted, "We are thrilled as @PrimeVideoIN releases the trailer for the highly-anticipated Tamil film #PonmagalVandhal, a legal courtroom drama. Highly intriguing film starring #Jyothika! We, at Chandigarh University Law Department are looking forward to its release on 29th May, 2020."

This riveting tale revolves around the story of a resident in Ooty named 'Petition' Pethuraj who reopens a case from 2004 that involved a serial killer 'Psycho Jyoti' who was convicted for kidnapping and murder. Venba, his daughter and a passionate lawyer, weaves through the loopholes to unveil the truth. The case is a devious maze where nothing is what it seems on the surface. Condemned to be hungry for fame and publicity, Venba stands for justice despite the challenges that are thrown at her. Amazon Prime Video viewers can get set for an edge-of-the-seat climax as one waits to see if Venba is successful in proving Jyoti's innocence or not.

Ponmagal Vandhal is a Jyothika and Suriya Production under their banner 2D Entertainment. The producer is Suriya Sivakumar and the film is directed by JJ Fredrick.