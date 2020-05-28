Ponmagal Vandhal Twitter Review: Here’s What The Viewers Feel About The Jyotika Starrer!

Ponmagal Vandhal, the legal drama featuring Jyotika in the lead role has finally released on Amazon Prime after battling several controversies over its release. The movie is now exclusively available for Prime members and has become the first Tamil film to premiere directly on Amazon Prime.

In the movie, Jyotika essays the role of an advocate, who fights against a male chauvinistic society. The highly anticipated project, revolving around a serial killer case. is directed and written by debutant JJ Fredrick. Interestingly, the promising official trailer and songs had created an unusual hype around the movie, which is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment.

Read Ponmagal Vandhal's Twitter Review Here:

According to Jyotika, Ponmagal Vandhal is a contemporary courtroom drama with a difference. The film has a pertinent social message, which will surely show the audience the ground reality. The actress has said that the film has a lot of thrills, twists, and turns along with an amazing interval point and a smashing climax. "Ponmagal Vandhal will make every woman proud of themselves", the charming actress added.

The camera for the 2-hours-long movie has been cranked by Ramji and Ruben has taken care of the film's editing. Govind Vasantha has composed music for the film, which was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on March 27.

Amazon Prime Video Hosts First-Ever Digital Premiere Of Direct-To-OTT Film Ponmagal Vandhal

Also Read: Ponmagal Vandhal Trailer Receives Thumbs Up From Lawyers!