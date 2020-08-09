Ponniyin Selvan: Here Is A Major Update On The Mani Ratnam Project!

Ponniyin Selvan, the Mani Ratnam directorial is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of the Tamil film industry. The shooting of the magnum opus is currently put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the sources close to Ponniyin Selvan revealed an exciting update regarding the star cast of the project.

As reported earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the popular actress is playing the role of Nandini, a prominent character in the Mani Ratnam directorial. If the reports are to be true, the former Miss World is playing the character Nandini. Now, the latest updates suggest that Sara Arjun, the popular child actor who rose to fame with the Vikram starrer Deiva Thirumagal, will play the younger version of Nandini in the movie.

The Mani Ratnam directorial features an extensive star cast including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Shobita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu Ganesan, Lal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rahman, Ashwin Kakumanu, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Mani Ratnam, the director himself has penned the adapted screenplay of the project, along with Siva Anand and Kumaravel.

AR Rahman composes the songs and background score for the movie. Ravi Varman is the director of photography. Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. Ponniyin Selvan is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.