Ponniyin Selvan Is Being Made As Two Parts: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam, the veteran filmmaker is currently working on his dream project Ponniyin Selvan. The movie, which is based on the popular Tamil historical novel of the same name, features some of the prominent faces of Indian cinema in both its cast and crew. In a recent Instagram Live, Mani Ratnam revealed an interesting fact about Ponniyin Selvan.

The senior director confirmed that the magnum opus is being made as two parts, to the much excitement of the cine-goers. Mani Ratnam revealed that Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part film, when as a fan asked him whether he will make a sequel to any of his earlier films.

As per the latest updates, the team has decided to complete the shoot in one go, mostly by the end of 2020 if things go as planned. The first schedule of Ponniyin Selvan was completed in Thailand in January 2020. The next schedule is expected to begin once the all India lockdown comes to an end.

Ponniyin Selvan novel, which is penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy revolves around the character Arulmozhi Varman who later emerged as the Raja Raja Chola I, the emperor of Chola dynasty. If the reports are to be believed, talented actor Vikram is appearing in the role of Arulmozhi Varman in the movie.

The Mani Ratnam directorial features an extensive star cast including Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Shobita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu Ganesan, Lal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rahman, Ashwin Kakumanu, and so on in the other pivotal roles.

Mani Ratnam, the director himself has penned the adapted screenplay of the project, along with Siva Anand and Kumaravel. AR Rahman composes the songs and background score for the movie. Ravi Varman is the director of photography. Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. Ponniyin Selvan is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

