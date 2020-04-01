    For Quick Alerts
      Pooja Hegde Denies Signing Suriya's Aruvaa: Puts An End To The Rumours!

      Aruvaa, the upcoming Suriya starring action thriller is one of the most awaited projects of 2020. Recently, it was reported that popular actress Pooja Hegde has been roped into essay the female lead opposite Suriya in the movie. However, the actress has now put an end to the rumours through her recent Twitter post.

      'Hello hello. Let's not jump to conclusions of me doing Tamil films right now. As of now I haven't signed anything and I have a couple of narrations lined up, but I am definitely looking forward to doing a Tamil film this year...if all goes well...fingers crossed 🤞🏼 Thank you', Tweeted Pooja Hegde.

      Thus, the actress has confirmed that she has not signed Aruvaa or any other Tamil project, yet. Pooja Hegde's revelation came out as a great disappointment for the fans who were eagerly waiting to watch the actress alongside Suriya in the Hari directorial. The netizens are now urging the actress to sign a Tamil film soon.

      Pooja Hegde, who was the second runner up in the Miss Universe India pageant of 2010, made her acting debut with the Mysskin directorial Mugamoodi in 2012. The superhero flick which featured Jiiva in the lead role had earned mixed reviews from the audiences and emerged as a commercial failure.

      Pooja Hedge Denies Signing Suriyas Aruvaa | Pooja Hegde Is Not Joining Suriyas Aruvaa

      Coming back to Suriya's Aruvaa, earlier it was rumoured that popular actress Rashmika Mandanna might appear as the leading lady in the Hari directorial. But, both the actress and the makers of the project remained tight-lipped over the speculations.

      Aruvaa marks Suriya's sixth collaboration with director Hari, after the great successes of Aaru, Vel, and three installments in the Singam series. The movie, which is said to be an out and out mass entertainer that is set in a rural backdrop, is expected to start rolling immediately after the all India lockdown ends.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
