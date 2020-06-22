Popular TikTok Star From Tamil Nadu Tries To Kill Herself!

A popular TikTok star from Tamil Nadu, Subbulakshmi, popularly known as Rowdy Baby Surya, tried to kill herself at her residence in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu. As per the report published in Indiaglitz, Rowdy Baby Surya tried to hang herself and commit suicide, but her neighbours rescued her and took her to the hospital. Currently, she is admitted in the hospital and kept under observation.

The report states that when Rowdy Baby Surya returned to India on June 16 in a special flight arranged by the government, she was kept in an isolation room and was asked to undergo a compulsory COVID-19 test. She allegedly refused to give a swab test and didn't co-operate with the health officials.

A private news channel had reported this story, which left her fuming. After this, Rowdy Baby Surya released a video issuing death threat to the news reporter, following which the journalist filed a police complaint against her. Reports claim that after this, the TikTok celebrity decided to take the drastic step of ending her life.

Well, ever since the lockdown began, India has been reporting a lot of suicide cases. Due to no work and financial crisis, TV actor Manmeet Grewal killed himself at his residence in Navi Mumbai.

Also Read : #BoycottKhans: Netizens Share Memes As They Boycott The Khans Post Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput also died by suicide apparently due to depression on June 14. His suicide left the entire country shocked. The police are investigating into the matter.

Also Read : Sushant Singh Rajput's Prayer Meet Held In Patna; Fans Say 'He Will Always Remain In Our Hearts'