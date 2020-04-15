Prabhu Deva’s Ex-Wife Ramlath Curses Nayanthara! Here’s What She Said

It is known that Prabhu Deva was madly in love with actress Nayanthara despite being married to Ramlath. Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara were in a live-in relationship for quite a long time. However, after learning about her husband's relationship, Ramlath divorced Prabhu Deva in 2011. The couple had three kids in which elder son died in 2008 due to cancer.

Ramlath has not yet forgotten Nayanthara as she cursed her in an interview with one of the leading portals. Ramlath stated that the South actress needs to be punished for breaking someone's house and also accused Nayanthara of stealing her husband. She said, "At the same time it should punish the woman who steals others husband illegally. I have requested the police and judicial set up to arrest Nayantara for her intention of stealing my husband from me. If I see the actress anywhere, I will surely kick her on the spot. She is the best example for a bad woman."

Prabhu Deva and Ramlath got married in 1995. Ramlath changed her name to Latha after marriage as she was a Muslim by religion and converted to Hinduism to marry Prabhu. Ramlath couldn't believe that her husband had fallen for Nayanthara and it wasn't any black magic.

Ramlath quoted, "Prabhu Deva is a sincere and kind husband, who has taken care of us for the past 15 years. Very recently he purchased a house for us. But now everything has changed. His present behaviour is a big shock to me and Deva's family too. Our family law never allows a married person to marry other woman."

After divorce, Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara's relationship also became complicated as they broke up in 2012. After breaking up with Prabhu Deva, Nayanthara had told Times Of India, "When I am in a relationship, I give it my 100 per cent. But then if it doesn't work, you cannot help it. You cannot move ahead with something which isn't working."

Also Read : Prabhu Deva's Film Bagheera To Star FIVE Actresses! Deets Inside

"I don't know whether it's destiny or whatever it just didn't work. We were probably not meant to be together. When you have to go away from someone you love or vice-versa, whatever the reason, it really shatters your life. But how you deal with it is important. I was in a relationship for three and a half years so I still need to get over it completely. It'll take a lot of time," Nayanthara added.