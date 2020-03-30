    For Quick Alerts
      Prabhu Deva's Film Bagheera To Star FIVE Actresses! Deets Inside

      Prabhu Deva, who was last seen in Bollywood movie Street Dancer 3D, will next be seen in Pon Manickavel which is directed by AC Mugil Chellappan. The Tamil movie was initially supposed to release on February 21 but was pushed to March. And now the action-thriller won't arrive in the cinema halls until the Coronavirus situation is completely dealt with. Apart from Chellappan's directorial venture, the choreographer-turned-actor has three more films on his plate.

      Yes, Prabhu Deva has also signed Theal, Oomai Vizhigal, and Bagheera. In fact, not too long ago, the first look of Bagheera was unveiled on social media and it left everyone quite impressed. Now, the latest update regarding Adhik Ravichandran's directorial venture is that his movie will feature five actresses alongside Prabhu Deva.

      According to a report in Times of India, the makers have already zeroed in Amyra Dastur and Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom fame actress Gayathri for their movie. As for the other heroines, well, Adhik and his team have decided to cast three new faces in Bagheera. In that case, we definitely can't wait to see this psycho-thriller and also the new actresses who'll be launched with the film.

      Though Prabhu Deva is undoubtedly a busy actor, he is also helming a project in Bollywood. After directing Salman Khan in Dabangg 3, the 46-year-old is now directing the Bollywood superstar in Radhe. The action movie also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. A remake of the South Korean film Veteran, Radhe went on floors in November last year.

      Prabhu Deva Starrer Upcoming Film Pon Manickavel Has Been Postponed AGAIN

      Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 19:38 [IST]
