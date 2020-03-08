    For Quick Alerts
      Prabhu Deva Starrer Upcoming Film Pon Manickavel Has Been Postponed AGAIN

      By
      |

      Prabhu Deva’s 50th film as an actor has been in the making for quite some time now. The movie titled Pon Manickavel was initially set to hit the silver screens on February 21. The film directed by AC Mugil Chellappan was later pushed to March. And now, it has been reported that the action entertainer has been delayed further ahead.

      Pon Manickavel will see Prabhu Deva playing a police officer for the first time on the big screen. The teaser and trailer of the film have been lapped up big time by the masses. Fans have been ever since been keenly awaiting the release of the movie.

      Prabhu Deva

      But it seems that the project is being postponed due to several reasons best known to the makers. Produced by Nemichand Jhabak and Hitesh Jhabak, the music for the Kollywood biggie has been composed by D Imman. KG Venkatesh has rendered the cinematography and T Shivanandeeswaran has been roped in for editing of the flick.

      In the meantime, Prabhu Deva is currently busy with a slew of projects including a project titled Oomai Vizhigal. The actor is also directing Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

      For the unversed, the first look poster of Oomai Vizhigal was unveiled by Dhanush on his social media accounts a while back. The movie has been written and directed by debutant VS. Prabhu Deva is also associated with another Tamil film titled Yung Mung Sung. The comedy-drama directed by MS Arjun also stars Lakshmi Menon as the female lead.

      Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 14:20 [IST]
