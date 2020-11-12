Prabhu Deva To Marry Again?

Choreographer-actor-director Prabhu Deva is reportedly planning to get married for the second time. Shocked? Well, a Times of India report states that Prabhu Deva is said to be in a relationship with his niece. Moreover, he is even planning to get married to her soon.

However, there is no official confirmation about the same. For the unversed, Prabhu Deva got married to Ramlatha in 1995. The couple had three children, but their elder son died of cancer in 2008. In 2010, his wife filed a petition in the family court, after learning about his relationship with actress Nayanthara.

Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara were in a relationship for a long time. They parted ways in 2012, and on the other hand, the dancer also divorced Ramlatha. However, the latest report might have surprised his fans.

Meanwhile, Prabhu Deva is currently busy doing the post-production work of his next Bollywood film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan. The actor is playing the lead role in several upcoming Tamil films such as Pon Manickavel, Theal, Yung Mung Sung, Bagheera and Oomai Vizhigai. He was last seen in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D.

