Prasanna Alleges That Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Aka TNEB Is Looting People Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of Novel Coronavirus in the country, has been testing the patience level of people. In the last two months of lockdown, many people including celebrities, are trying various activities to kill time at home. Right from building a relationship to exploring talents and creativity in them, celebs have been keeping their followers updated about their day-to-day activities.

However, actor Prasanna is in a different mood amid lockdown. The actor recently shared his feeling about the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and said that TNEB has been looting people. On Tuesday morning, he wrote a tweet which states, "How many of you feel #TNEB is on a looting spree amidst this COVID lockdown?"

How many of you feel #TNEB is on a looting spree amidst this COVID lockdown? — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) June 2, 2020

Well, this is quite a serious allegation. After all, people are sitting at home and many of them are not getting salaries due to lack of work. If the electricity providing companies start charging extra money, then how can people survive in this pandemic situation?

After Prasanna's tweet, many Twitterati started sharing their reaction over this particular issue. Many people also complained that the amount mentioned in the electricity bills during lockdown was more than twice and thrice the amount they paid before lockdown. One netizen wrote, "Not only TNEB Whole govt itself looting from ppl. Indian govt too."

"I Agree with your statement #tneb is looting money indirectly from people's. மக்கள் கேள்வி கேட்க முடியாத சில துறைகளில் இதுவும் ஒன்று. அப்படியும் கேட்க முயன்றால்.. (எதுனாலும் ஆபிஸ் ல போய் கேளுங்கம்மா னு) திமிரான பதில்," wrote another user.

One Twitter user also said that Bangalore's BESCOM is charging more than TNEB. He tweeted, "TNEB is a bacha in front of BESCOM. One of the costliest rates in the country with the worst service with daily power cuts and giving stories. TNEB is better in terms of service for the past few years."

Now, let's see how TNEB will react to Prasanna's allegation.