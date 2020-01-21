Prasanna not Playing Antagonist in Valimai, Says He is Deeply Disappointed

Ajith Kumar's big-budget film Valimai has been in the news ever since the makers announced it not too long ago. The action-thriller went on floors in the second week of December and as per reports, the makers are currently filming some action sequences in Chennai.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film is being produced by Boney Kapoor. While Ajith Kumar is apparently playing the role of a police officer in the film, rumours are rife that the makers have got Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi onboard to play the female lead. However, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

Talking about the cast, reports on social media have been hinting about Prasanna starring in the film and playing a baddie. However, that's not true. Earlier in the day, Prasanna himself took to Twitter and clarified about him not being a part of the film. He released a statement wherein he expressed deep disappointment for not being able to share screen space with Thala Ajith.

The Azhagiya Theeye actor has said in his statement, "I, from the bottom of my heart, thank each and every one of you, who with so much love wished and wanted me to be part "Valimai". I was equally thrilled that the talks were on and was hoping to make the biggest announcement in my career ever. But unfortunately, this wonderful opportunity to share screen with our "Thala" isn't happening this time. Inspite of the deep disappointment I am feeling all the more stronger with all your love. There is always a next time and am sure I will be playing that dream part opposite "Thala" sooner. Love you all so much. Keep sending me your love. That's all I've got."

The 37-year-old actor has two films in the pipe-line. First, he will be seen in Mafia: Chapter 1 alongside Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar. And later this year, he will be seen in Thupparivaalan 2 which went on floors in November 2019.

