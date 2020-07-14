Producer Ravinder Vows To Take Responsibility Of Vanitha Vijaykumar’s Daughters’ Marriage Expenses

Producer Ravinder has yet again made it to the headlines for his attention-grabbing words that has now gone viral on social media. The Sutta Kadhai producer has apparently promised Vanitha Vijaykumar that he would take care of his daughters' education and marriage expenses. Well, it all began with his recent interview wherein he expressed uncertainty over the actress' wedding.

He criticized Vanitha for marrying Peter Paul without him divorcing his first wife. Irked by the unwanted concern over her marriage, Vanitha took to her social media handle to ask a few questions to the producer. She asked that being a third person who is against her personal decision to marry someone, will he be able to help her with anything she wants. She also gave an example by saying that she needs forty thousand rupees immediately and would he be able to help her with the same.

Ravinder didn't take much time to respond to her question as he promised to give that amount. He also vowed that he would take care of her daughters' education and marriage expenses. He verified the truth behind his point by swearing on his mother's grave and reiterated that it is not a media stunt.

He also added that he understands Vanitha Vijaykumar's financial burdens and is helping her as he thinks of her as his own sister. Ravinder asked the actress to share her bank details so that he can transfer the money. Well, with the serious statement, we just like the others are awaiting her reply, which indeed will be the highlight of the verbal war between the two.

For those who are unaware, the Bigg Boss fame actress entered wedlock for the third time on June 27 amid COVID-19 lockdown. Vanitha was earlier married to actor Akash in the year 2000 which lasted for 5 years. The actress got remarried to a businessman, Anand Jay Rajan, but went on to part ways after 4 years of wedlock. Also, the daughter of senior actor Vijaykumar, Vanitha has a son Vijaya Srihari and two daughters Jaynitha and Jovitha.

