Psycho Box Office Day 1 Collection Report: The Mysskin Directorial Is Off To A Good Start!

Psycho, the psychological thriller which is written and directed by the renowned filmmaker Mysskin has finally hit the theaters yesterday (January 24, 2020). The movie, which features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles has been receiving positive reviews from both the audiences and critics.

As per the latest reports, Psycho is delivering a decent performance at the box office, while considering the fact that it is an A certificate film. The Mysskin directorial, which has been released with the 'most violent film ever made in India' tag, is strictly not for the faint-hearted, pregnant women, and children.

Here we present the Psycho box office day 1 collection report. Have a look...

Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 1 Collections Psycho has delivered a decent performance at the Tamil Nadu box office on its release day. Despite being an A-rated film that only caters to a comparatively less number of audiences, the Mysskin directorial has made a total collection of 2.25 Crores at the Tamil Nadu box office. The Chennai Box Office According to the latest reports from the trade experts, Psycho has made a total collection of 44 Lakhs from the Chennai box office alone, on its release day. The positive reviews are expected to help in increasing the audience rush in urban cities like Chennai. The Day 1 Worldwide Collections The trade experts suggest that Psycho is expected to make a total collection of around 4 to 4.5 Crores at the worldwide box office on its release day. The Mysskin directorial, which is not an audience-friendly film has only released in a very limited number of screens all over the world. What To Expect? The trade experts suggest that the positive reviews and word of mouth publicity will definitely help Psycho in delivering better performance at the box office in the upcoming days. While considering its moderate budget and pre-release business (especially the online streaming rights), the multi-starrer is likely to emerge as a profitable venture.

