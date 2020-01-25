Psycho Box Office Day 1 Collection Report: The Mysskin Directorial Is Off To A Good Start!

Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 1 Collections

Psycho has delivered a decent performance at the Tamil Nadu box office on its release day. Despite being an A-rated film that caters to a comparatively less number of audiences, the Mysskin directorial has made a total collection of 2.25 Crores at the Tamil Nadu box office on Day 1.

The Chennai Box Office

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, Psycho has made a total collection of 44 Lakhs from the Chennai box office alone, on its release day. However, the audience rush has already increased in most of the urban cities including Chennai, thanks to the positive reviews.

The Day 1 Worldwide Collections

The trade experts suggest that Psycho is expected to make a total collection of around 4 to 4.5 Crores at the worldwide box office on its release day. The Mysskin directorial, which is only for certain groups of audiences has only released in a very limited number of screens across the world.

What To Expect?

The trade experts suggest that the positive reviews and word of mouth publicity will definitely help Psycho in delivering better performance at the box office in the upcoming days. While considering its moderate budget and pre-release business (especially the online streaming rights), the multi-starrer is likely to emerge as a profitable venture.