Psycho Week 1 Box Office Collection: Udhayanidhi Stalin Starrer Fares Well

Filmmaker Mysskin's latest directorial venture Psycho seems to be impressing the audience big time. The psychological thriller, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditya Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen in the lead, arrived in cinema halls last week on January 24. The movie opened to rave reviews from the critics and then ended up performing decently at the box office on day 1.

Though Psycho is an A-rated film, it still collected Rs 2.25 Crores at the Tamil Nadu box office on its opening day which is quite impressive. The movie also did well at the Chennai box office as it raked in Rs 44 Lakhs on day one. While Psycho has been tagged as the most violent film ever made it India, fans are still loving the film that Mysskin has dished out for them.

Tamil Nadu Box Office Week 1 Collections

After getting off to a good start on day 1, Psycho continued to fare well at the ticket windows including on weekdays. We say so because the movie has grossed Rs 10.09 Crores at the Tamil Nadu box office in week one. Now that's a pretty good number considering Mysskin's directorial venture is an A certificate film thereby catering to a smaller number of audience.

Chennai Box Office Week 1 Collections

In Chennai itself, Psycho has had a terrific run at the box office. Since the movie garnered rave reviews, fans have been thronging the theatres to watch the thriller which is definitely not for faint-hearted people. Coming to the numbers, at the Chennai box office, Psycho has grossed Rs 2.02 Crores to date which is also commendable.

Week 2 Box Office Prediction

Trade experts believe that Psycho will continue to make money at the box office and will have a stronghold even in week 2. Interestingly, the makers are planning to arrange a success gathering today in the evening itself. Well, if that's the case then we think Pyscho has turned out to be a profitable venture for its makers and everyone associated with the film.

