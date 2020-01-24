    For Quick Alerts
      Psycho Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers To Download On Its First Day Of Release

      By Lekhaka
      Psycho, a psychological thriller directed by Mysskin and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin under his banner Red Gaint Movies, released today (January 24). The film that stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ram and Shaji Chen in the lead roles, is apparently is said to be the most violent Indian film ever made. In the film, Udhayanidhi plays a visually-challenged music conductor named Gautham. The film has been receiving mixed reviews. Unfortunately, just like other big films, Udhayanidhi's movie has also fallen prey to Tamilrockers.

      The film has been leaked by the notorious website, which leaked many big films including Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru, on their release date. Meanwhile, here is what the viewers have to say about the film!

      Kαмαℓツ

      Kαмαℓツ

      "The best Indian serial killer movie released today. A theater with 20 people stood and applauded after the movie. #Mysskin God Level 🙏 #Psycho 💥"

      @major_shammu

      @major_shammu

      "#Psycho first half - Brutal. India's first bonafide psycho thriller. Bloodshed, violence, brutal killings, smart investigation, dark humor. You name it, the film got everything with #Myskkin's stamp written all over. Shocker!!"

      @ganpy

      @ganpy

      "#Psycho - Many Mysskinesque touches throughout the movie including the last 10-15 min, which I absolutely loved. But somehow the pieces didn't connect together coherently well for me to make it a gripping thriller. @aditiraohydari & @MenenNithya were outstanding."

      SPH

      SPH

      "#Psycho is brilliant :) one of Myskkin' s best. @Udhaystalin nails his part :) his finest performance to date."

      Sasikumar

      Sasikumar

      "#Psycho An thrilling Packed Movie 👌 @MenenNithya performance Huge level @Udhaystalin one of best Movie In our Career 😊 @aditiraohydari Acting Vera Level👌 🔥 #UnnaNenachu Song Heart Melting @sidsriram ❤️ #Mysskin sir Has Proved Well Done !! 👍#Psychoreview 4/5 @DoubleMProd_"

      @NammaOoruReview

      @NammaOoruReview

      "#Psycho will be a great movie if u r fan of Mysskin kind of movies, or else u might find it annoying & left with a lot of unanswered questions."

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Also Read: Mysskin's Psycho Gets An A Certificate From Censor Board: Bags ' The Most Violent Indian Film' Tag!

      Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 16:40 [IST]
