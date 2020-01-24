Psycho Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers To Download On Its First Day Of Release

Kαмαℓツ

"The best Indian serial killer movie released today. A theater with 20 people stood and applauded after the movie. #Mysskin God Level 🙏 #Psycho 💥"

@major_shammu

"#Psycho first half - Brutal. India's first bonafide psycho thriller. Bloodshed, violence, brutal killings, smart investigation, dark humor. You name it, the film got everything with #Myskkin's stamp written all over. Shocker!!"

@ganpy

"#Psycho - Many Mysskinesque touches throughout the movie including the last 10-15 min, which I absolutely loved. But somehow the pieces didn't connect together coherently well for me to make it a gripping thriller. @aditiraohydari & @MenenNithya were outstanding."

SPH

"#Psycho is brilliant :) one of Myskkin' s best. @Udhaystalin nails his part :) his finest performance to date."

Sasikumar

"#Psycho An thrilling Packed Movie 👌 @MenenNithya performance Huge level @Udhaystalin one of best Movie In our Career 😊 @aditiraohydari Acting Vera Level👌 🔥 #UnnaNenachu Song Heart Melting @sidsriram ❤️ #Mysskin sir Has Proved Well Done !! 👍#Psychoreview 4/5 @DoubleMProd_"

@NammaOoruReview

"#Psycho will be a great movie if u r fan of Mysskin kind of movies, or else u might find it annoying & left with a lot of unanswered questions."