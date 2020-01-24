Psycho Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About Mysskin's Psychological Thriller!

Psycho, the Mysskin directorial which is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of 2020, has finally hit the theatres. The psychological thriller, which features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles, is said to be the most violent Indian film ever made.

The movie is reportedly adapted from the popular Buddist story 'Angulimala', which revolves around a serial killer who makes a necklace with human fingers. Pyscho had recently finished the censor formalities and bagged an A certificate, with no visual alterations.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the lead actor is appearing in the role of a visually-challenged man in Psycho, which is scripted by Mysskin himself. The roles played by Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari, the leading ladies, have been kept under the wraps.

The cinematography of the Mysskin directorial is handled by PC Sreeram. Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja has composed the songs and background score. Psycho, is produced by Arun Mozhi Manickam under the banner Double Meaning Production.

Stay locked to this page to know what the audiences feel about Mysskin's ambitious project...