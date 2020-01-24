Psycho Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About Mysskin's Psychological Thriller!

Psycho, the Mysskin directorial which is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of 2020, has finally hit the theatres. The psychological thriller, which features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles, is said to be the most violent Indian film ever made.

The movie is reportedly adapted from the popular Buddist story 'Angulimala', which revolves around a serial killer who makes a necklace with human fingers. Pyscho had recently finished the censor formalities and bagged an A certificate, with no visual alterations.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the lead actor is appearing in the role of a visually-challenged man in Psycho, which is scripted by Mysskin himself. The roles played by Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari, the leading ladies, have been kept under the wraps.

The cinematography of the Mysskin directorial is handled by PC Sreeram. Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja has composed the songs and background score. Psycho, is produced by Arun Mozhi Manickam under the banner Double Meaning Production. Here's what the audiences feel about Mysskin's ambitious project...

#Psycho - 5 stars. Mysskin humanizes a story of a psycho killer in the most violent yet poetic fashion, giving us a story of love, self-destruction and rage to celebrate. If there's one Tamil filmmaker who has consistently upped his game with each film, it's Mysskin. Terrific 👌 — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) January 24, 2020

Intense and dark. #Psycho is not for the faint hearted.



You don't sympathize for the victims, but you want the killer to be found. #Myskkin once again manages to touch upon something heart wrenching. — S Abishek Raaja (@cinemapayyan) January 24, 2020

#Psycho first half - Brutal. India's first bonafide psycho thriller. Bloodshed, violence, brutal killings, smart investigation, dark humor. You name it, the film got everything with #Myskkin's stamp written all over. Shocker!! — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) January 24, 2020

#Psycho - Outdated lengthy Thriller! Decent perf from actors. Poorly written Ram’s character. Liked d Teacher role. Gud BGM & superb Visuals. Logic less silly scenes, 0 thrills, no emotional connect, not gripping. Myskkin fails to create any impact with screenplay. Disappointed! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) January 24, 2020