      Pudhupettai 2: Selvaraghavan Announces His Next With Dhanush!

      Selvaraghavan has finally put a full stop to all the tittle-tattle after disclosing the big news about his next project. During a recent event at a college, the director announced his next movie with his brother, Dhanush. A video has also surfaced on the internet where the director is seen speaking at a college event and announcing the movie. He said, "People have been asking me about my next film after NGK. I'm making this announcement just for you. I am saying this just for my fans. I am going to team up with Dhanush for my next film. We were discussing what to do next and then decided to make Pudhupettai 2." The audience was surely amazed by the announcement as they cheered for the director.

      Also, the director had recently tweeted a picture which captioned, "Giving final touch to my script". Responding to it, Tweetaratis had guessed that it will be Aayirathil Oruvan 2. Well, with the confirmation of the project, Selvaraghavan has made the fans wanting to know more about the film.

      Pudhupettai 2 will be the sequel to 2006 gangster flick, Pudhupettai. The movie, featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Sneha, Sonia Agarwal, Prudhvi Raj, and Bala Singh, was bankrolled by K Muralidharan, V Swaminathan, and G Venugopal. Pudhupettai is considered as one of the finest movies in the Tamil film industry.

      Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 12:33 [IST]
