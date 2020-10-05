Putham Pudhu Kaalai Trailer Out; Presenting 5 Storytellers' Exceptional Tale Of The 21-Day Lockdown!

The highly awaited trailer of Putham Pudhu Kaalai has been released by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam along with music maestro AR Rahman. Releasing the trailer AR Rahman wrote on Twitter, "Delighted to launch the trailer of #PuthamPudhuKaalai. Congratulations to the team on their new beginnings."

The film is an anthology of five short films helmed by five directors- Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Sudha Kongara, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon and Karthik Subbaraj. Though all the five stories have distinctive storylines, characterization and narrative, the one thing which is common in all of them is the 21 days lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, 2020, which is referred to as new beginnings. The trailer shows how in each story, the characters respond to the sudden lockdown and how they deal with it during the period. The theme of the film is based on love, relationships and second chances and new beginnings in life.

Well, the short films include

• Ilamai Idho Idho directed by Sudha Kongara featuring Jayaram, Kalidas Jayaram, Urvashi and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

• Avarum Naanum helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon starring MS Bhaskar and Ritu Varma.

• Coffee, Anyone? Directed by Suhasini Mani Ratnam featuring Anu Hasan and Shruti Haasan

• Reunion directed by Rajiv Menon, starring Andrea Jeremiah and Leela Samson

• Miracle directed by Karthik Subbaraj, starring Bobby Simha and Muthu Kumar

Well, the netizens are all praise for the whole cast and crew of the film in general and are lauding the team for the fresh concept and narration. Interestingly, the film was also shot during the COVID-19 lockdown by following the rules and regulations set by the state and central government.

Meanwhile, Putham Pudhu Kaalai will have a global premiere on October 16, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

