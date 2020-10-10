R Madhavan’s Maara To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On December 17

Here's a big news for all R Madhavan fans who were waiting for the release of his next titled Maara. Directed by debutant Dhilip Kumar, the film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 17, 2020.

The film is the official Tamil remake of the celebrated 2015 Malayalam film Charlie directed by Martin Prakkat that starred Dulquer Salmaan, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles and renowned actor Tovino Thomas in a cameo. If reports are to be believed, the makers were keen to retain Parvathy, but it didn't happen and the reason is best known to them. It is also said that actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan and even Siddharth were considered for the titular role, before roping in the talented actor Madhavan.

The Tamil version of the film will have Shraddha Srinath reprising the role of Parvathy. Interestingly, Shraddha will be sharing screen-space with R Madhavan after the 2017 blockbuster film Vikram Vedha directed by Pushkar and Gayatri.

Talking more about Maara, the makers of the film recently revealed that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up and the post-production work will be completed soon. Let us tell you that the film will have a basic plot of a curious woman who is in search of a carefree vagabond as she finds out a few of his sketches kept in her rented room, which was earlier occupied by him. Maara has an ensemble cast including Sshivada, Moulee, Alexander Babu and Minon. Bankrolled by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa, the romantic drama's music has been composed by Ghibran while the lens has been cranked by Dineesh Krishnan and Karthik Muthukumar with editing done by Bhuvan Srinivasan.

