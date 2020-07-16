R Madhavan Shares His Board Exam’s Percentage In An Inspiring Note

R Madhavan is known for his charming self, be it on-screen or off-screen. The actor has time and again proved his excellence in the industry with his fine acting chops. Well now, Madhavan has grabbed eyeballs for an inspiring note which he shared on Twitter.

After the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam results were declared recently, the actor took to the micro-blogging site to share an inspiring note to students, who did well and also for them who didn't. Revealing his board exam percentage, the actor said that the game has not even started and they can achieve what they want in the coming days of their lives. Sharing a throwback picture, Madhavan tweeted, "To all those who just got their board results- congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it. And to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. the game has not even started yet my dear friends."

Netizens are quite impressed with the actor's post that we believe inspired the students. For the uninitiated, in class XI Madhavan received a rotary scholarship with the help of which he went for an exchange program in Canada. After graduating in B.Sc Electronics, he started teaching public speaking and personality development in Kolhapur. He later moved to Mumbai to do his post-graduation degree in public speaking from KC College. Interestingly, before entering into the entertainment industry, Madhavan was selected among the 22 cadets of India to give the guard of honour to the President on the Republic Day. Well, we must say, Madhavan's journey as a young man is quite motivating and we are sure his dedication towards his work might be one of the reasons why he is always on the list of the most sought after actors of all time.

Talking about his upcoming projects, the actor will next be seen in Hemant Madhukar's Nishabdham along with Anushka Shetty. He is also a part of Tamil movie Maara helmed by Dhilip Kumar, which will also feature Shraddha Srinath in the lead role.

